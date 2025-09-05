BML 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.89%)
BOP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.12%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
CPHL 96.19 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.82%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.99%)
FFL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.59%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.41%)
HUBC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 7.38 (4.15%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
MLCF 109.52 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (3.34%)
NBP 169.50 Increased By ▲ 12.99 (8.3%)
PAEL 53.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
POWER 20.30 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (8.85%)
PPL 185.60 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (2.6%)
PREMA 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.59%)
SNGP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.35%)
SSGC 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,766 Increased By 158.5 (1.02%)
BR30 48,053 Increased By 1662.8 (3.58%)
KSE100 153,972 Increased By 1306 (0.86%)
KSE30 46,935 Increased By 434.9 (0.94%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks rise, long-dated yields ease ahead of US jobs data

  • The MSCI World Equity Index was up 0.3% on the day and Europe’s STOXX 600 was up 0.4%
Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 02:52pm

PARIS: European equities rose in early trading on Friday while long-dated bond yields eased, as expectations for U.S. rate cuts helped markets overcome concerns about fiscal deficits in various countries.

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time high on Thursday after weekly jobs data showed more jobless claims than expected.

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher overnight.

At 0752 GMT, the MSCI World Equity Index was up 0.3% on the day and Europe’s STOXX 600 was up 0.4%, set to end the week slightly higher overall after recovering from a dip earlier in the week.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.2%.

Markets are all but certain of a quarter-point cut at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day rate-setting meeting on September 17, according to LSEG data.

Traders will be looking to the monthly U.S. jobs report due later in the session to confirm their expectations.

A weaker labour market boosts stocks because it raises expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates.

“We have already seen yesterday the sign that perhaps there will be a weakening in jobs, paving the way for a done deal in September,” said Francesco Sandrini, head of multi-asset strategies at Amundi.

Today’s numbers “can confirm to some extent an easing stance of the Federal Reserve,” Sandrini added.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already reinforced rate cut speculation with an unexpectedly dovish speech at last month’s Fed symposium in Jackson Hole.

“Unless it’s an absolutely stellar payrolls print, it’s hard to see too much that’s going to change the market away from locking in a September cut,” said Ken Crompton, head of rates strategy at National Australia Bank.

“Beyond that, the terminal rate and how you get there, that’s arguably still up for grabs.”

Market sentiment has recovered in recent sessions after global stocks fell earlier this week and long-date bond yields in Europe hit their highest in years, as investors became concerned about the state of various countries’ finances, particularly Britain and France.

Yields eased on Friday, with France’s 30-year yield at 4.3944%, down from a peak of 4.523% on Wednesday , and the UK’s 30-year yield at 5.563%, after borrowing costs hit their highest level since 1998 earlier in the week.

The benchmark 10-year German yield was at 2.7122% . German industrial orders unexpectedly fell in July, data on Friday showed.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries were at 4.8593%, having touched their lowest in three weeks during Asian trading.

The U.S. dollar eased, with the dollar index down 0.2% at 98.054 , while the euro was up 0.2% at $1.1678 .

After months of negotiations, the U.S. signed a deal to impose lower auto tariffs on Japan. The dollar was down 0.3% against the yen, with the pair at 148.14.

Oil prices were in their third day of declines. Brent crude futures fell 0.5% to $66.65 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 0.6% to $63.05.

Gold was steady at $3,546.24, having hit a record peak of $3,578.50 on Wednesday.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks rise, long-dated yields ease ahead of US jobs data

Bulls take control of PSX, KSE-100 crosses 154,000

Imran Khan refused offer to go abroad, claims sister Aleema

Heavy rain, overflowing rivers cause fresh flooding in northern Pakistan, India

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Very high flood level expected in Sutlej, Chenab as India releases water

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP to remain closed on Sept 6 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Oil heads for weekly loss as higher supply expected

Calcorp to fully acquire solar venture Helios Resol Technology

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Read more stories