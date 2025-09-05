BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
SBP to remain closed on Sept 6 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

BR Web Desk Published 05 Sep, 2025 12:32pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said it will remain closed on Saturday, September 6, 2025, on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Saturday, September 6, 2025 (i.e. 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1447 A.H.) on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Sallallahu Alayhi Wa-Sallam),” read the notice.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced two public holidays, on September 5 and 6, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The announcement came after the federal government declared Saturday, September 6, as a public holiday.

Last week, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the crescent for the lunar month of Rabiul Awwal was not sighted, and that the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6.

Muslims worldwide celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi, on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

