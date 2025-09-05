Imran Khan refused offer to go abroad, claims sister Aleema

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has refused the offer to go abroad by cutting off prison sentence, claims his sister Aleema Khan.

In a statement, shared by the PTI on its social media platforms, Aleema said Imran was offered the option to go abroad on August 4, but he turned it down, stating, “I am in jail for a purpose.”

On the contrary, “Nawaz Sharif had started crying after remaining in jail for four days,” she said, drawing a comparison between the two former prime ministers’ term in jail.

She maintained that if you have a bigger goal then it is easy for you to serve jail sentence, but it can be hard if it is for robbery or larceny.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also being tried separately on charges related to the May 9 riots.

The government accused him and other PTI leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House Lahore.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

A UN working group said last year, as quoted by Reuters, that former prime minister Imran’s detention violated international law.

Speaking about the incarcerated PTI leader’s alertness to run the party affairs from jail, Aleema said in as short as 20 minutes meeting, Imran gives orders for his party.

Dismissing the reports of any deal in the making, Aleema said despite Imran’s several times repeating his stance, still some people claimed a deal was being made.

“Tons of times they have offered him to release him from the jail, given that he leaves the country, he replied he was not there for his personal sake, rather it was for the country, for a purpose, rule of law and constitution,” she emphasised.

“Should someone stay in prison for two years to make a deal, that he could make on the very first day,” she wondered, adding he had got the offer to leave the country on August 4.

She asserted that her brother was not doing it for the power, but for his country. “We are proud of him and we stand behind him,” she said.

Commenting on freedom of his elder son Shahrez Khan from jail, she said they were told that perhaps both sons would be released, but only one has been.

Advocating for innocence of her both sons, she said her younger son Shershah Khan was abroad (when May 9 incidents happened), while Shahrez was a businessman and an athlete.

“I, my children, my sisters, their children, the whole family — all are ready to be arrested and imprisoned, but we will not bow down,” he maintained.