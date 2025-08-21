BML 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
Pakistan

May 9 riots: SC approves bail for Imran Khan in eight cases

  • Three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi hears the case
BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 12:57pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday approved bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 violent incidents, Aaj News reported.

Hearing the bail petition lodged by the PTI founder, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb overturned the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict against Imran in the cases linked to May 9 mayhem.

Meanwhile, CJ Afridi has called lawyers of the former prime minister and other party to the Special Prosecutor’s chamber at 1 PM for a detailed verdict.

The bench had on August 12 questioned whether the merit of the case could be touched by the LHC in Imran’s post-arrest bail plea.

On the other hand, a division bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Tariq Mahmood Bajwa had dismissed the incarcerated ex-premier’s bail petition last month, citing his alleged involvement in planning attacks on military installations in anticipation of his arrest on May 9, 2023.

Court acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, sentences multiple PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid

Leaders of the embattled PTI have been facing multiple cases for their alleged involvement in the violent protests that erupted countrywide on May 9, 2023 following arrest of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also being tried separately on similar charges related to the riots.

The government accused him and other PTI leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House Lahore.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

