Messi shines in his final home World Cup qualifier, Paraguay and Colombia clinch spots

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 12:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi signed off in style by scoring twice in his final World Cup qualifier on home soil as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 on Thursday, while Paraguay and Colombia also secured berths at the 2026 tournament in North America.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has not given an indication as to when he plans to retire but the 38-year-old has said that the match against Venezuela would be his last World Cup qualifier at home.

The reigning World Cup champions, who have already qualified for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., controlled proceedings from the opening whistle, creating chances through Nicolas Tagliafico and Franco Mastantuono only to be thwarted by Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Messi broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, the Argentine captain latching onto a pass from Julian Alvarez on a swift counter-attack and firing home into the top-right corner of Romo’s net.

Argentina maintained their relentless pressure in the second half, with Messi remaining the focal point of their attack, but the hosts had to wait until the 76th minute for a second goal, Nico Gonzalez delivering from the left for Lautaro Martinez to score with a diving header.

Four minutes later, Messi capped off another excellent performance with a third goal, assisted by Thiago Almada.

“Being able to finish this way here with my people is what I always dreamed of,” an emotional Messi said after the match.

“For many years I had the affection of Barcelona fans and my dream was to have it here in my country too.”

Asked about his possible retirement, Messi who has scored a record 36 goals in South American qualifying, said: “It’s not something I like, want or expect. But time is passing, and it’s been many years.”

The Albiceleste top the South American qualifying table for the 2026 World Cup in North America with 38 points and visit Ecuador on Tuesday in their final group match.

Venezuela, seventh in the standings on 18 points, will host Colombia aiming to stay in the intercontinental playoff spot, with Bolivia just a point behind.

In other matches on Thursday, Brazil moved up to second place with 28 points after a 3-0 win over Chile at the Maracana stadium.

Estevao opened the scoring, while Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes added further goals for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Uruguay moved to third on 27 points following a 3-0 victory over Peru thanks to goals from Rodrigo Aguirre, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Federico Vinas.

Ecuador dropped to fourth on 26 points after a goalless draw against Paraguay, who secured their first World Cup appearance in 16 years.

Colombia also sealed qualification with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia. James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba, and Juan Fernando Quintero were on target for “Los Cafeteros”, who sit fifth in the standings with 25 points.

