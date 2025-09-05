BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
BOP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.07%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.43%)
DCL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
DGKC 221.40 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.58%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.76%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
GCIL 30.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
HUBC 181.50 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.12%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 107.19 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
NBP 170.85 Increased By ▲ 14.34 (9.16%)
PAEL 53.77 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
POWER 19.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.17%)
PPL 181.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
PREMA 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 23.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.66%)
SSGC 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,685 Increased By 77.6 (0.5%)
BR30 47,362 Increased By 972 (2.1%)
KSE100 153,316 Increased By 650.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 46,735 Increased By 234.9 (0.51%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India stock benchmarks open higher on tax cuts, US rate-cut hopes

  • The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.34% to 24,818.85 and the BSE Sensex gained 0.36% to 81,012.42
Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 10:01am

India’s equity benchmarks opened higher on Friday, lifted by government tax cuts, a cooling U.S. labor market and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials that reinforced expectations of a rate cut this month.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.34% to 24,818.85 and the BSE Sensex gained 0.36% to 81,012.42 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains at the open.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex rose in the last session, led by auto and consumer stocks, after the Goods and Services Tax Council approved a shift to a two-rate structure and cut levies on everyday goods to spur demand.

Asian markets advanced on the day after Wall Street rose overnight, with softer US labour data and Fed officials’ dovish commentary fuelling rate-cut hopes.

Money markets are now pricing in an almost 100% chance of a rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting in two weeks.

Lower U.S. rates typically make emerging markets like India more appealing for global investors.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India stock benchmarks open higher on tax cuts, US rate-cut hopes

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Oil prices ease as investors await OPEC+ output decision

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

Read more stories