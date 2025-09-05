BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Print 2025-09-05

Punjab govt notifies prices for roti & flour

Zahid Baig Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday stressed for taking stringent measures to keep the prices of wheat, flour and bread stable.

She issued these directives while chairing a meeting which also decided to ban use of wheat in feed mills and imposing section 144. The meeting assigned special powers to SDOS of PERRA to prevent wheat hoarding, with instructions for the strictest legal action. Price Control Magistrates have been directed to mobilize immediately.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the price of bread should not exceed Rs14, and the price of a 20kg flour bag must not go beyond Rs1810. She further stated that any attempt to raise the prices of flour and bread under the pretext of floods will not be tolerated. “Wheat hoarding is equivalent to hostility towards the people,” the Chief Minister warned.

Meanwhile, the Director General Food Punjab also issued a notification today warning of legal action against those selling roti on price higher than the government prescribed rate of Rs14 per piece.

According to the notification, action will be taken against anyone selling a 100 gram roti for more than Rs14. The price of a 10kg flour bag has been capped at Rs905, while a 20kg flour bag can be sold at a maximum of Rs1,810.

The notification further makes it mandatory for flour bags to carry complete labelling, including weight and price details. The Price Control spokesperson emphasized that strict implementation of the new rates will be ensured, warning that artificial price hikes and illegal hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The provincial government reiterated its commitment to providing relief to the people by stabilizing food prices and ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

It may be mentioned that the Mutthida Naan Roti Association (Lahore) had expressed reservations over the increasing flour prices and said it was impossible for tandoor owners to sell roti at old government prescribed rates given the sharp rise in flour and fine flour prices during the last 15 days, coupled with ongoing gas load-shedding.

The Association urged the government to review and revise the roti price in line with the latest flour prices. They also warned that if their demand was ignored, they would unilaterally announce a new rate for roti in the coming days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

