‘Over three-quarters of adult population obese now’ Chronic obesity crippling thousands of youth every year: experts

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: Global and local health experts on Thursday warned that chronic obesity is quietly crippling thousands of young Pakistanis every year, with new data revealing that more than three-quarters of the country’s adult population are now overweight or obese.

Speaking at an event to mark the launch of Pakistan’s first generic tirzepatide, organised by Getz Pharma, health professionals described the drug as one of the most promising breakthroughs in obesity and diabetes care worldwide, demonstrating remarkable results in both clinical trials and real-world use.

Experts cautioned that obesity is driving a sharp rise in diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, cancers, infertility, and obstructive sleep apnea, warning that without urgent action Pakistan faces an unprecedented public health crisis.

Prof Waseem Hanif, Professor of Diabetes and Endocrinology at the University of Birmingham, described obesity as “a normal response to an abnormal environment.”

He said nearly 2.5 billion adults worldwide are overweight, with one billion classified as obese, adding that South Asians face heightened risks even at lower body weights.

“The ideal BMI is 18 to 25, but for South Asians it should be around 23. Obesity is a chronic disease that kills young, causes sleep apnea and severely diminishes quality of life. In Pakistan, over 100 million people are obese.

A revolutionary new treatment like tirzepatide offers a fresh breath of hope, capable of reducing weight by up to 25 percent, but it must be combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Obesity is a disease, and its main symptom is hunger,” he emphasised.

Prof Saleem Qureshi, Head of Medicine at KRL Hospital Islamabad, welcomed the local availability of the drug as a major relief for patients.

“Until now, patients have had to spend hundreds of thousands of rupees on smuggled, unregistered products. With tirzepatide now available in Pakistan, diabetes remission is becoming a reality.

However, a greater concern is that if current trends continue, over 57 percent of Pakistani children will be obese by the time they reach 35. Obesity must be treated as a chronic disease with medication and lifestyle modification, as most Pakistanis seek medical care far too late,” he warned.

Echoing these concerns, Prof Jamal Zafar acknowledged the effectiveness of tirzepatide but stressed that medication alone is insufficient.

“Doctors must guide patients towards exercise, physical activity and a balanced diet. Exercise does not increase appetite – it reduces it. Lifestyle change is essential alongside treatment,” he added.

Dr Khurram Hussain, Managing Director of Getz Pharma, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing affordable, evidence-based solutions for obesity and its complications.

“With GLP-1 and GIP therapy, we aim to support effective weight reduction and reduce the risks of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. For over 17 years, the company has led efforts to make life-saving biologics accessible in Pakistan, from insulin to interferons, and we remain dedicated to advancing innovative, affordable treatments for weight management.”

Sharing data from the PAK-SEHAT study, Dr Khurram Nasir, Co-Primary Investigator and Chief of Cardiovascular Disease Prevention & Wellness at Houston Methodist, said the findings were alarming.

“Only one in five adults in Pakistan falls within a normal BMI range. Nearly three out of four are obese, making obesity the leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease and hypertension. These results were recently presented at the American Society for Preventive Cardiology in Boston,” he added.

The event was attended by numerous endocrinologists, medical specialists, pulmonologists, general practitioners and gastroenterologists, who welcomed the arrival of this new anti-diabetic and anti-obesity therapy in Pakistan.

