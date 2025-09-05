BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
‘Eighteen’ housing society announces its new CEO

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen, Pakistan’s premier luxury housing society located near the New Islamabad International Airport, proudly announces Dr Mohamed Mansour as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With over 20 years of diversified and international experience, Dr Mansour has successfully led high-value real estate and infrastructure projects for multinational companies across the globe. His expertise spans engineering, portfolio management and project controls, procurement and commercial management, budgeting, and strategic planning. He brings with him a wealth of experience in real estate development, innovation, and operational excellence. He succeeds Tarek Hamdy, who has successfully led Eighteen through its formative years and established it as one of Pakistan’s most exclusive residential and lifestyle destinations.

Speaking on his new role, Mohamed Mansour said, “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Eighteen, a project that represents the very best of luxury living in Pakistan. We are committed to elevating the standard of luxury living in Pakistan — blending sustainability, innovation, and world-class design to create a lifestyle that matches the aspirations of our residents and investors. Pakistan is an exciting and growing market, and I look forward to leading Eighteen into its next phase of success.”

Eighteen has earned a reputation as the country’s most prestigious residential development, offering world-class villas, apartments, commercial spaces, and state-of-the-art amenities, all set against a backdrop of green landscapes and modern infrastructure. Under Mansour’s leadership, the community aims to further strengthen its position as the benchmark for luxury and sustainable living in Pakistan.

