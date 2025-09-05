BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Modi did not wish to hurt Japanese sentiments?

“Our Prime Minister stood out.” “I do hope you are not being sarcastic – and if you are drawing comparisons...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

“Our Prime Minister stood out.”

“I do hope you are not being sarcastic – and if you are drawing comparisons to Maryam Nawaz’s trip to Japan in terms of the numbers in the delegation…”

“No, I am not as the team is scheduled to engage in constructive economic co-operation talks in several sectors post the victory parade in Beijing.”

“Right, but are you trying to compare the two visits – the Japan one was to attend an expo…”

“An expo of the Punjab Chief Minister’s team members including the Trainer Parveen Rashid…”

“Shut up, it is Parvez Rashid, get your keyboard fixed and post the twenty-sixth amendment yours maybe the first case of defamation whereby the alleged defamed gets enough compensation to retire and stop the rather challenging job…”

“Hey, it’s the keyboard’s fault. Anyway, when I said our Prime Minister stood out I wasn’t referring to the numbers in his delegation.”

“One question: did Modi opt not to attend the victory parade, or he wasn’t invited to the parade?”

“He was I think, and the Indian media is saying as the victory parade was to commemorate Japanese defeat in the world war, Modi did not wish to hurt Japanese sentiments.”

“I read that in Japan Times and Indian media outlets but I couldn’t find any mention in Chinese media outlets.”

“Me too, so am not quite sure. Besides don’t the West celebrate their victory over Germany and that doesn’t upset the Germans.”

“But the Palestinians are paying the price for the Holocaust by the Germans.”

“I think it’s the fact that Europe collectively is bending the knee to the US and…”

“Right, so tell me how did our prime minister stand out? He wasn’t wearing our national dress like Modi and the Indonesian head of government, I think…”

“No, but you are very warm.”

“Excuse me?”

“You are close to the real reason he stood out – all other leaders were wearing dark suits, while our Prime Minister was wearing a sky blue…”

“Shallow, shallow, shallow.”

“I may look calm, but after your comment, I have murdered you at least three times.”

“Be careful now – that’s intent and the twenty-sixth amendment plus the PECA laws…”

“Hush.”

PARTLY FACETIOUS

