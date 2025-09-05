BoK launches Mastercard Debit Card portfolio

ISLAMABAD: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) has officially launched its Mastercard Debit Card portfolio at an exclusive ceremony held at the Bank’s Boardroom in Gulberg Greens.

The event was attended by Hassan Raza, Managing Director & CEO of BoK, along with Senior Management of BoK, and Arslan Khan Country Manager Mastercard Pakistan and Afghanistan. This launch marks a pivotal milestone in BoK’s retail and digital banking strategy. The Mastercard Debit Card portfolio includes Classic, Gold, and Platinum tiers, offering customers secure, seamless, and globally accepted payment solutions tailored to their everyday needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Raza, Managing & CEO of BoK, stated:

“With the launch of the Mastercard Debit Card, we are opening new doors for our customers to enjoy convenience, security, and access to global commerce. This partnership with Mastercard demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions while continuing our journey of digital transformation.”

