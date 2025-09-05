KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (September 04, 2025)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 03-09-2025 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 15,800 280 16,080 16,080 NIL Equivalent 40 KGS 16,933 300 17,233 17,233 NIL ===========================================================================

