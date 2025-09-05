BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Markets Print 2025-09-05

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (September 04, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 03-09-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,800        280        16,080        16,080          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,933        300        17,233        17,233          NIL
===========================================================================

