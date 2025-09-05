KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (September 04, 2025)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 03-09-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 15,800 280 16,080 16,080 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 16,933 300 17,233 17,233 NIL
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments
Comments are closed.