BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-05

Subdued business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,550 to Rs 15,800 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Approximately, 1000 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,225 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 200 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

Comments are closed.

Subdued business on cotton market

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories