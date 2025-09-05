BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Markets Print 2025-09-05

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 189,425 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,098 tonnes of import cargo and 68,327 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 121,098 tonnes comprised of 66,332 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,066 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, & 68,327 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 68,327 tonnes comprised of, 48,356 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 19,600 tonnes of Clinkers, & 171 tonnes of rice.

Around, 05 ships namely, Carl Schul Te, Northern, Kiran Bosphorus, Hui Fa, & Hong Li Yuan Yang, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Xin Beijing, Xing Shou Hai, Celsius Emmen, X-Press Salween, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Al-Slami, IDI, Nakhal Silver, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan and CMA CGM Phoenix are left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, Princess Wafya and Al-Diab-II are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 200,924 tonnes, comprising 147,755 tonnes imports cargo and 53,169 export cargo carried in 7,779 Containers (4,720 TEUs Imports &3,059 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Flora Maris and Sarwat Gas carrying Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO and SSGC respectively on Thursday September 4th, 2025.

