BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-05

Oil prices ease on surprise build in US crude stockpiles

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

NEW YORK: Oil prices eased about 1percent to a two-week low on Thursday on a surprise build in US crude inventories last week and expectations that OPEC+ producers will increase output targets at a meeting this weekend.

Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 1.0percent, to USD66.93 a barrel at 12:05 p.m. EDT (1603 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 59 cents, or 0.9percent, to USD63.38. That put Brent on track for its lowest close since August 20. The US Energy Information Administration said energy firms added 2.4 million barrels of crude into storage during the week ended August 29. That was a surprise build in crude stocks compared with the 2.0-million-barrel withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and was higher than the 0.6-million-barrel increase that market sources said the American Petroleum Institute trade group cited in its figures on Wednesday. “This is a little bit of a bearish report with that crude build,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital.

The EIA and API reported inventory data a day later than usual due to the US Labor Day holiday on Monday. Eight members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia in OPEC+ will consider further increases to production in October at a meeting on Sunday, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. A potential OPEC+ production hike would send a strong signal that regaining market share takes priority over price support, said Tamas Varga, a senior analyst at PVM Oil Associates brokerage and consulting firm.

OPEC+ has already agreed to raise output targets by about 2.2 million barrels per day from April to September, in addition to a 300,000-bpd quota increase for the United Arab Emirates.

ECONOMIC DATA

In the world’s biggest economy, some shaky US macroeconomic data that showed new applications for jobless benefits increased more than expected last week, supporting expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month. Investors have viewed the Fed’s September meeting as a lock for a quarter percentage point cut in what is now a 4.25percent to 4.5percent federal funds interest rate target range. Central banks, like the Fed, use interest rates to control inflation.

Oil prices oil and gas prices Oilseed prices

