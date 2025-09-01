BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Strong earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 12:58am

A strong earthquake struck parts of Pakistan in the wee hours of Monday, with tremors felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The quake, recorded at 12:18am PST, registered a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale. Preliminary data from the PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad places the epicenter in southeastern Afghanistan, at a depth of 15 kilometers. The coordinates were listed as 34.82°N latitude and 70.74°E longitude.

Cities that reported tremors include:

  • Peshawar

  • Mansehra

  • Abbottabad

  • Rawalpindi

  • Islamabad

  • Swat

