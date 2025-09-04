BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP postpones Punjab by-elections due to floods

BR Web Desk Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 09:08pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced the postponement of upcoming by-elections in several constituencies of Punjab, citing unprecedented floods that have severely disrupted communication systems, infrastructure, and administrative operations in the province.

According to an ECP order issued on September 4, the decision was taken after the Commission reviewed reports highlighting that floods had washed away roads, bridges, railway lines, and electricity infrastructure while also damaging government buildings designated as polling stations and storage facilities for election material.

The election watchdog had announced election schedules for five National Assembly constituencies, NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-96 Faisalabad-II, NA-104 Faisalabad-X, NA-129 Lahore-XIII, and NA-143 Sahiwal-III, as well as four Punjab Assembly constituencies – PP-73 Sargodha-III, PP-87 Mianwali-III, PP-98 Faisalabad-I, and PP-203 Sahiwal-VI.

The Commission noted that polling staff, largely drawn from government departments, were unavailable due to their deployment in ongoing rescue and relief operations. Law enforcement agencies were also occupied with emergency duties, making it difficult to ensure the required level of security for the polls.

“The Commission has come to the conclusion that due to non-availability of polling staff, requisite number of law enforcing personnel, damage of infrastructure, disenfranchisement of voters due to displacement, election cannot be ensured with the optimum level of security as mandated under Article 218(3) of the Constitution,” the ECP stated.

The Commission said the election program for the above-mentioned constituencies stands postponed and will resume from the stages already announced “after normalization of the situation in public interest.”

The floods in Punjab have been described as an unprecedented national-level calamity, with extensive damage to private and public property and displacement of voters in several districts.

ECP by elections Punjab by elections Floods in Pakistan floods in Punjab Pakistan floods floods 2025 flood situation in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

ECP postpones Punjab by-elections due to floods

Buying spree continues as KSE-100 settles at new high

Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi, Lahore other parts of country this weekend

Missing billions in Pakistan expose grim reality of global climate finance aid: Bloomberg report

SBP-held forex reserves rise $28m to $14.30bn

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Sindh takes precautionary measures amid flood risk as 46 dead in Punjab

Afghanistan quake deadliest in decades, killing over 2,200

VEON Group expresses intention to acquire Pakistan’s TPL Insurance

IPO oversubscribed: KE concludes issuance of retail listed short-term Sukuk

Read more stories