PML-N Punjab gears up for bye-elections and LG polls

LAHORE: The Punjab chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz convened an important organisational meeting in Model Town, Lahore, which focused on planning and preparations for the upcoming bye-elections and expected local government elections.

The session was chaired by the party’s Punjab President, Rana Sanaullah, and attended by leaders including Azma Bokhari, Pervaiz Rashid, Anusha Rehman, Saud Majeed, Saifullah Khokhar, Zeeshan Rafiq, Nosheen Iftikhar, Rana Arshad, Mohsin Ranjha, along with divisional coordinators and other organisational office bearers.

During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah instructed party leaders to immediately complete the organisational structure and ensure full electoral preparedness at all levels. The participants expressed full confidence in the leadership and performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Rana Sanaullah noted that Maryam Nawaz’s people-centric policies have significantly enhanced the party’s popularity. He emphasised that every initiative undertaken by the Punjab government directly serves the common citizen, and her performance is being recognised even by leaders in other provinces.

Rana Sanaullah also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his tireless efforts in restoring the country’s dignity and stabilising the economy. He said Pakistan’s foreign policy under the current government is achieving remarkable success on the global stage. Highlighting a recent diplomatic development, he termed it a historic success, saying, “Pakistan has achieved this great victory with the help of Allah, and its echo is being heard across the world.”

He further remarked that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N is once again leading the country out of crisis. Both the federal and Punjab governments, he said, are working diligently under Nawaz Sharif’s guidance to serve the public with dedication and sincerity.

During the meeting, discussions were also held regarding candidate selection for the bye-elections. District-level party officials were instructed to accelerate preparations. Rana Sanaullah announced that the party will soon finalise suitable candidates after consultation with senior leadership.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari told media that the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Parliamentary Board held an in-depth discussion on bye-elections and internal party organization. “The PML-N’s ticket has now become a “hot cake,” with nearly 15 aspirants vying for each seat,” she said, adding: “The final decision on who will receive the party ticket rests solely with party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, while the Parliamentary Board will only recommend the most suitable candidates.” She further mentioned that the party has invited suggestions from individuals interested in contesting the upcoming bye-elections, and another session of the Parliamentary Board will be convened soon.

Commenting on political opponents, Bokhari asserted that the PTI has already fled the by-election arena. They’re unable to find candidates willing to face PML-N in the field.

She added that while PML-N stands fully prepared and united, the opposition camp is gripped with confusion and disarray.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025