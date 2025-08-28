BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
Business & Finance

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $18 million to $14.27bn

BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $18 million to $14.27 billion during the week ended August 22, 2025, the central bank said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.34 billion, taking the country’s total liquid foreign reserves to $19.62 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 22-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$18 million to US$14,274.3 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves had increased by $13 million.

SBP foreign exchange reserves Pakistan Foreign office SBP Forex reserves SBP held foreign exchange reserves

