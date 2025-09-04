BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi, Lahore other parts of country this weekend

  • Downpours 'may cause urban flood' in low lying areas of Karachi, other Sindh's cities
BR Web Desk Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 06:46pm
Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi on August 20, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi on August 20, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday said torrential rains were expected to batter Karachi, Lahore and other parts of country for three to four days, starting this weekend.

“A low-pressure system is currently located over Madhya Pradesh, India, and likely to move west northwest wards and likely to reach Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Sindh on September 6. Due to this weather system strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh and eastern parts of Punjab from September 6 onwards,” the Met Office said.

It said under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread downpours were anticipated in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Widespread thundershowers — with scattered heavy to very heavy falls — are expected in Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from September 6 night to September 9, with occasional gaps.

Sindh takes precautionary measures amid flood risk as 46 dead in Punjab

Rain-wind and thundershower — with isolated heavy falls — is expected in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan from September 6’s night to September 8. While, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad during the forecast period.

Thundershowers — with isolated heavy falls — are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara and Gawadar from September 7 to 9, with occasional gaps.

Downpours — with isolated heavy falls — are expected in Kashmir from September 6 evening to September 8, with occasional gaps.

Whereas, rain-wind/thundershower is also expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Kurrum from 07th to 09th September.

The PMD said torrential rains may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal and Hyderabad, from September 7 to 9. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period, it warned.

The Met Office also warned that flash flooding will hit hills of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining eastern and southern parts of Balochistan from September 7 to 9.

NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alerts for Punjab, KP, AJK and GB

While, landslides may cause roads closure in the vulnerable hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period, it maintained.

Heavy falls/windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period.

The PMD advised public, travelers and tourists to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward situation and keep updated about latest weather conditions.

It also advised all concerned authorities to remain ‘high alert’ and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Heavy monsoon rains torrential rains torrential rains expected

Comments

200 characters

Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi, Lahore other parts of country this weekend

Buying spree continues as KSE-100 settles at new high

Missing billions in Pakistan expose grim reality of global climate finance aid: report

SBP-held forex reserves rise $28m to $14.30bn

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Sindh takes precautionary measures amid flood risk as 46 dead in Punjab

Afghanistan quake deadliest in decades, killing over 2,200

VEON Group expresses intention to acquire Pakistan’s TPL Insurance

IPO oversubscribed: KE concludes issuance of retail listed short-term Sukuk

Read more stories