Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi, Lahore other parts of country this weekend

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday said torrential rains were expected to batter Karachi, Lahore and other parts of country for three to four days, starting this weekend.

“A low-pressure system is currently located over Madhya Pradesh, India, and likely to move west northwest wards and likely to reach Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Sindh on September 6. Due to this weather system strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh and eastern parts of Punjab from September 6 onwards,” the Met Office said.

It said under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread downpours were anticipated in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Widespread thundershowers — with scattered heavy to very heavy falls — are expected in Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from September 6 night to September 9, with occasional gaps.

Sindh takes precautionary measures amid flood risk as 46 dead in Punjab

Rain-wind and thundershower — with isolated heavy falls — is expected in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan from September 6’s night to September 8. While, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad during the forecast period.

Thundershowers — with isolated heavy falls — are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara and Gawadar from September 7 to 9, with occasional gaps.

Downpours — with isolated heavy falls — are expected in Kashmir from September 6 evening to September 8, with occasional gaps.

Whereas, rain-wind/thundershower is also expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Kurrum from 07th to 09th September.

The PMD said torrential rains may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal and Hyderabad, from September 7 to 9. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period, it warned.

The Met Office also warned that flash flooding will hit hills of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining eastern and southern parts of Balochistan from September 7 to 9.

NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alerts for Punjab, KP, AJK and GB

While, landslides may cause roads closure in the vulnerable hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period, it maintained.

Heavy falls/windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period.

The PMD advised public, travelers and tourists to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward situation and keep updated about latest weather conditions.

It also advised all concerned authorities to remain ‘high alert’ and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.