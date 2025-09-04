Sindh takes precautionary measures amid flood risk as 46 dead in Punjab

The Sindh government is gearing up amid threat of floods in the Indus river after death toll due to floodwater has climbed to 46 in Punjab.

Very high level flood is expected at Guddu Barrage in Indus river from September 6 to 7, as per the the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Warning of a possible super flood in Sindh as India is expected to release more water into Pakistan rivers, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on September 1 said the provincial government is prepared to handle flows ranging from 0.8 million to 1.1 million cusecs and every precautionary step is being taken in this regard.

The provincial government seems to have sought help from the law enforcement agencies as well, as Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies have also taken precautionary measures in view of the possible flood threat in Sindh due to recent rains in upper and central parts of Pakistan and India’s water aggression.

Army troops have been deployed in vulnerable areas along with necessary equipment, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh are providing security to the staff assigned to the construction and repair work of the Sindh Irrigation Department.

Sindh ready to handle water flows up to 1.1mn cusecs: Murad Shah

Patrolling and check-posts on protective embankments have been further increased, whereas, people evacuating from the Katcha area are also being provided assistance.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with the civil administration also set up a free medical camp, where local residents are being provided with free medical facilities.

GSW witnessing exceptionally high floods

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) said Ganda Singh Wala headworks on the Sutlej river is witnessing an exceptionally high floods, with water flow of 335,591 cusecs.

According to the NEOC, the flood situation is worsening due to water discharge from nearly full Indian dams Pong and Bahkra.

Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Burewala, Arifwala and Bahawalnagar districts are at risk of high flooding. Agricultural lands, rural settlements and infrastructure are at risk of damage from the floods, it maintained.

The NDMA said it is conducting evacuations and relief operations, in coordination with local authorities.

NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alerts for Punjab, KP, AJK and GB

Flood impact in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab in its latest report said at least 46 people have lost their lives in floods and flood related incidents across the province.

Floods have impacted over 3900 villages and more than 3.87 million people.

It said 1.8 million people were rescued and moved to safe places. While, 410 relief camps, 444 medical camps and 395 veterinary camps have so far been set up.

More than 1.3 million animals have also been shifted to safe places.

The report said Mangla Dam is 87 percent full while Tarbela Dam has reached to the 100 percent capacity. On the Indian side, Bhakra Dam is 84 percent full, Pong Dam 98 percent, and Thana Dam 92 percent.

The PDMA Punjab also said flood situation continues in the rivers across the province.

In the River Chenab, water flow at Marala Headworks is 247,000 cusecs, at Khanki Headworks 526,000 cusecs, and at Qadirabad Headworks 530,000 cusecs downstream at Chiniot Bridge, flow is 494,000 cusecs.

In the River Ravi, water flow at Shahdara is 97400 cusecs while at Ravi Siphon it is 98000 cusecs.

At Sidhnai Headworks, flow has reached around 139,999 cusecs.

In the River Sutlej, water flow at Ganda Singh Wala is 319,000 cusecs, at Sulemanki 132,492 cusecs, and at Islam Headworks 95,000 cusecs.

Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, flash flood has submerged 138 villages of Multan and 104 villages of Muzaffargarh districts, however all important bridges and embankments are safe.

The administrations of both districts are closely monitoring the flood situation.

Rescue and relief activities are in progress in Burewala, Vehari, Lodhran, Kehror Pacca and Jalal Pur Pirwala tehsils where the Sutlej flood has affected the entire population of river belt.