Nigerian airstrike kills over 15 militia in Sambisa forest hideout

ABUJA: Nigeria’s air force killed more than 15 militia fighters in an airstrike on a their hideout around the Sambisa forest in the northeastern Borno state, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Nigeria has faced a 16-year militants insurgency in the northeast led by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP, causing mass casualties, displacement and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the operation, carried out on September 3, targeted fighters and commanders linked to recent attacks.

The strike followed intelligence and surveillance that confirmed militant activity in the area, he said.

Ejodame said the airstrike destroyed key facilities used by the insurgents.

He did not name the group, but the Sambisa area is a known hub for Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Nigeria’s air force says it has killed 592 armed insurgents in Borno over the past eight months, following intensified airstrikes in the insurgency-hit region.