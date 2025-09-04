BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
BOP 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.09%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.23%)
DCL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
DGKC 214.23 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (2.06%)
FCCL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.3%)
FFL 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
GCIL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.61%)
HUBC 178.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.92%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.28%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.16%)
NBP 155.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.07%)
PAEL 51.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.41%)
PPL 181.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PREMA 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.14%)
PRL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (5.18%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
SNGP 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.64%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.56%)
TRG 60.21 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (4.12%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,607 Increased By 59.2 (0.38%)
BR30 46,250 Increased By 396.2 (0.86%)
KSE100 152,742 Increased By 540 (0.35%)
KSE30 46,515 Increased By 161.3 (0.35%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 presale opens next week with 1 million tickets

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 01:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dynamic pricing will be in operation during the first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, with fans paying different prices according to market demand and seats starting at $60, FIFA said on Wednesday.

Fans will have their first chance to secure tickets for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico during the Visa Presale Draw, opening on September 10, at 1100 ET (1500 CET) and running until September 19.

Open to qualifying Visa cardholders, tickets for group-stage matches will start at $60, with pricing for later stages, including the final, reaching up to $6,730, FIFA said.

“We have approximately 1 million tickets available for the first Visa presale draw phase,” Falk Eller, FIFA’s Director of Ticketing and Hospitality, told reporters.

Las Vegas to host 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

He added that prices would vary based on market demand, a strategy known as dynamic pricing or surge pricing.

Dynamic pricing is commonly seen in airline ticket prices and hotel room rates during holiday seasons.

Yet it led to complaints from fans of British band Oasis who waited in long queues to get their hands on tickets for this year’s reunion shows only to find that prices had been hiked as part of a “dynamic pricing” scheme.

The presale will be followed by additional sales phases later in the year.

Qualifying Visa cardholders can enter the presale draw by logging into their FIFA accounts during the entry period.

A randomised selection will allocate time slots for ticket purchases, though FIFA emphasised that a successful draw entry did not guarantee ticket availability.

FIFA plans to introduce an official resale platform later this year, allowing ticket holders to resell their tickets securely. Eller noted that prices on the resale platform would not be capped, citing the need to compete with unofficial resale outlets and ensure a regulated environment.

For Mexican residents, FIFA has partnered with PROFECO to offer a resale platform that complies with local legislation, allowing tickets to be sold at their original face value.

FIFA FIFA World Cup 2026

Comments

200 characters

FIFA World Cup 2026 presale opens next week with 1 million tickets

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Pakistanis to witness ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday night

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Read more stories