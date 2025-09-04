ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore approved bail of Aleema Khan’s son Shershah Khan on Thursday in the Jinnah House attack case, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on its social media platform.

Shershah’s lawyer Advocate Rana Mudassar Umar has succeeded in securing bails for both sons of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister Aleema, the PTI said.

Shershah was arrested on August 22 for his alleged involvement in May 9 riots, within a day of arrest of his brother Shahrez Khan on the same allegations. Shahre’z bail was also approved by the ATC, a day ago.

Speaking about the court’s verdict, while flanked by her sons’ lawyer, Aleema expressed happiness over her sons’ getting bail. However, she said, “they should not have been picked up in this way”. Imran has said no matter what they do, even if they “abduct” his entire family, he would not budge from his stance, she said.

PTI said that the prosecution did not have anything left to speak in today’s proceeding against Shershah.

The defence counsel, as per the PTI, argued that no charge-sheet has yet been submitted against the suspect in this case, and it is uncertain when the trial will begin. Mudassar said a suspect cannot be kept imprisoned indefinitely.

He stated that there is no evidence against Shershah and he was not involved in any rioting. He further pointed out that several accused facing far more serious charges than Shershah have already been granted bail.

The lawyer maintained that one suspect cannot be implicated solely on the identification of another.

The ATC had on Tuesday allowed further time to the prosecution to produce the record of the Corps Commander House attack case in post-arrest bail petition of Shershah till September 4. Earlier, a prosecutor told the court that the record had been submitted to the Lahore High Court, therefore, more time was required to produce it.

Shershah’s counsel had opposed the prosecution’s request and contended that the non-production of the record was a delaying tactic.

The court, however, had allowed time for production of case record and adjourned further proceedings till next hearing. Shershah’s father, Amir Sohail Khan, was also present in the court room.

Leaders and supporters of the embattled PTI have been facing multiple cases for their alleged involvement in the violent protests that erupted countrywide on May 9, 2023 following arrest of PTI founding chairman Imran in a corruption case.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also being tried separately on similar charges related to the riots.

The government accused him and other PTI leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House Lahore.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.