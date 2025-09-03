BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-03

Post-arrest bail plea of Shershah: ATC allows time to prosecutor to produce record

Recorder Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:14am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed further time to the prosecution to produce the record of the Corps Commander House attack case in post-arrest bail petition of Shershah Khan son of Allema Khan till September 04. Earlier, a prosecutor told the court that the record had been submitted to the Lahore High Court, therefore, more time was required to produce it.

Shershah’s counsel opposed the prosecution’s request and contended that the non-production of the record was a delaying tactic.

The court, however, allowed time for production of case record and adjourned further proceedings till next hearing. Shershah’s father, Amir Sohail Khan, was also present in the court room.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC Anti Terrorism Court Shershah Khan

Comments

200 characters

Post-arrest bail plea of Shershah: ATC allows time to prosecutor to produce record

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories