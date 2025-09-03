Post-arrest bail plea of Shershah: ATC allows time to prosecutor to produce record

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed further time to the prosecution to produce the record of the Corps Commander House attack case in post-arrest bail petition of Shershah Khan son of Allema Khan till September 04. Earlier, a prosecutor told the court that the record had been submitted to the Lahore High Court, therefore, more time was required to produce it.

Shershah’s counsel opposed the prosecution’s request and contended that the non-production of the record was a delaying tactic.

The court, however, allowed time for production of case record and adjourned further proceedings till next hearing. Shershah’s father, Amir Sohail Khan, was also present in the court room.

