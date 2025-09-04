BML 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
BOP 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.04%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
CPHL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.53%)
DCL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.67%)
DGKC 213.48 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (1.7%)
FCCL 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
FFL 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
GCIL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.12%)
HUBC 177.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.38%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.47%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
MLCF 105.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.24%)
NBP 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.15%)
PAEL 52.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.35%)
PIAHCLA 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 18.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (5.86%)
PPL 181.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.45%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.75%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.49%)
SSGC 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
TREET 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
TRG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.15%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 15,598 Increased By 50 (0.32%)
BR30 46,202 Increased By 348.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 152,725 Increased By 523.3 (0.34%)
KSE30 46,519 Increased By 165.1 (0.36%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to open little changed but Fed cut wagers, local tax cuts buoy sentiment

  • The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.06 to 88.10 range versus the US dollar
Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 10:57am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open largely unchanged on Thursday, while sentiment will be supported by a broadly softer dollar and a local tax panel’s tax cuts on hundreds of consumer items that are expected to boost growth.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.06 to 88.10 range versus the US dollar, compared with 88.07 in the previous session.

The US dollar was on the backfoot after data released on Wednesday pointed to weakening labour market, which reinforced expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Money markets are currently pricing in about 97% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates later this month, up from 89% a week earlier, CME FedWatch showed.

They are also pricing in 139 basis points of easing by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced tax cuts on hundreds of consumer items ranging from soaps to small cars to spur domestic demand in the face of economic headwinds from steep US tariffs.

“Lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will be positive for growth in the second half of the year and FY27, besides improving operational efficiency and expanding the size of the formal economy,” analysts at DBS said in a note. Federal and state governments are estimated to lose 480 billion rupees ($5.49 billion) due to the cuts that will be implemented from September 22.

Following India’s recent sovereign rating upgrade, DBS analysts don’t expect the government to compromise on the fiscal deficit target.

While a sentimental boost from a pickup in local equities and a broadly weaker dollar should help the rupee hold above its all-time low, importer hedging demand may keep a lid on sharp rallies for the currency, a trader at a large private bank said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to open little changed but Fed cut wagers, local tax cuts buoy sentiment

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Pakistan’s Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ considers another output hike

Read more stories