Punjab CM takes big step aimed at stopping deforestation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a major decision to end traditional system of forest timber auction, for the first time in the history of Punjab, by directing to stop deforestation in the province under the guise of trees auction.

On her directions, an immediate ban has been imposed on felling of all types of forests and timber auctions in Punjab. Director General of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has been directed to ensure implementation of the ban.

The Chief Minister said that new and transparent rules will be devised in this regard with the help of modern technology and mapping.

Experts in the field of forest conservation and promotion welcome the courageous decision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. They said that this step has been taken to protect forests and save land from erosion in Punjab. The notification states that in future, high-quality videos and photos will also be provided before the auction.

