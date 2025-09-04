BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
3 policemen killed in gun attack in KP’s Karak

BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2025 12:23am

Three policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), were killed in a gun attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

The incident took place in the Banda Daud Shah area when unidentified assailants opened fire on a police patrol, according to the report.

Station House Officer Sarfraz Umar was among the dead.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

The development comes hours after six people were killed after unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle in Kurram district.

“This morning, armed men targeted a vehicle belonging to a member of the Sunni community from Para Chamkani,” local administrative official Amir Nawaz Khan said.

“Six people inside the vehicle were killed.”

