BML 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
BOP 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.62%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.16%)
DGKC 209.50 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (1.78%)
FCCL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.19%)
FFL 18.33 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.57%)
GCIL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.83%)
HUBC 176.25 Increased By ▲ 13.02 (7.98%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
MLCF 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.45%)
NBP 154.99 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.11%)
PAEL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.01%)
PIBTL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.05%)
POWER 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
PPL 181.39 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.58%)
PREMA 41.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
PTC 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.85%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.85%)
SSGC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TREET 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 57.70 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.11%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,543 Increased By 155.6 (1.01%)
BR30 45,807 Increased By 1106.3 (2.47%)
KSE100 152,120 Increased By 1144.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 46,329 Increased By 359.8 (0.78%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gunmen kill six in KP’s Kurram

AFP | BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 03:03pm

Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle Wednesday in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region killing six civilians, local authorities told AFP.

The attack was in Kurram district on the border with Afghanistan, where sectarian violence has flared between Sunni and Shia communities.

“This morning, armed men targeted a vehicle belonging to a member of the Sunni community from Para Chamkani,” local administrative official Amir Nawaz Khan said.

“Six people inside the vehicle were killed.”

Another official in Kurram, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack, which he said took place in a Shia-majority area.

Later, Regional Police Officer Kohat, Abbas Majid Marwat said that a search operation was launched during which 12 people have been taken into custody.

He further said that a large cache of weapons was also recovered during the operation.

Kurram has been wracked by Sunni-Shiite violence for decades.

Around 250 people have been killed in a flare-up of fighting since July, according to local officials.

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the country’s leading human rights NGO, urged an “immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident” and referred to the situation in Kurram as a “humanitarian crisis”.

The local government of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and tribal leaders have touted numerous truces between the warring communities, but none have managed to stop the violence, with feuding regularly rekindled over land disputes.

In January, an ambush on a convoy bringing food supplies to the region killed 10 people.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa terrorists attack Kurram district

Comments

200 characters

Gunmen kill six in KP’s Kurram

Rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, gains Rs6,000

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Read more stories