BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-09-04

Provincial concerns on electricity market liberalisation

Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

The proposed amendments to Strategic Directive-87 under the National Electricity Plan 2023-27 have triggered strong resistance from three provincial governments, underscoring the depth of unresolved issues in the transition to a more competitive power market. The Power Division’s plan to open the electricity market to competitive access for up to 800 MW over five years has met constitutional, economic and practical objections that cannot be brushed aside if the reforms are to have legitimacy and long-term viability.

Sindh’s response was the most detailed, grounding its objections in Article 157 of the Constitution, which empowers provinces to develop, transmit and distribute electricity within their own jurisdictions. It argued that any federal directive must respect this mandate and avoid imposing structural or pricing mechanisms that undermine provincial rights or market competition. The province’s concerns extend beyond constitutional principle. By linking stranded cost recovery to the full generation capacity charges of the Supplier of Last Resort, the proposed framework risks making open access economically unviable, defeating the stated objective of market liberalisation.

Sindh’s recommendations were specific. It called for a phased or tapered approach to stranded cost recovery, inclusion of efficiency gains in stranded cost calculations, and third-party validation of the methodology with provincial input. It also rejected the fixed 800 MW cap over five years, saying it unfairly restricts industrial zones such as Karachi, which carries the country’s largest industrial load. Instead, it suggested that the regulator determine the cap dynamically based on grid capacity and market signals, with provincial quotas to ensure equitable access. On auctions, Sindh sought formal provincial representation in framework design and oversight, and regular consultations between the Independent System and Market Operator, the Ministry of Energy, and provincial governments.

Mehfoozun Nabi

Hyderabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

electricity electricity market

Comments

200 characters

Provincial concerns on electricity market liberalisation

OICCI suggests amendments to forex manual

Hospitals in Pakistan: PM for replicating China’s quality standards

Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Govt raises Rs491bn via: T-bill, beats target by Rs91bn

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Legalising smuggled vehicles: Seven FIRs lodged, 13 suspects arrested

‘Violations’ of EU’s SPS regulations: Three mango consignments destined for Norway halted by DPP

Baker asks US cos to explore investment opportunities

Securities trading: SECP all set to promote Shariah compliance

Read more stories