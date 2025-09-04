BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
Markets Print 2025-09-04

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 157,337 tonnes of cargo comprising 99,741 tonnes of import cargo and 57,596 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 99,741 tonnes comprised of 64,107 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,552 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, & 20,082 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 57,596 tonnes comprised of,43,369 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,100 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 13,200 tonnes of Clinkers, & 927 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Xin Chang Shu, Jin Shun He, X-Press Salween, Oocl Le Havre, Zhong Gu Hang Zhou, & MT Shalamar, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Taxidiara, Ts Keelung, Wan Hai 626, MT Mardan, & Jin Shun He, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Pratiti and GFS Juno are left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Jin Shun He, Princess Wafya and Meghna Rose are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 131,128 tonnes, comprising 109,878 tonnes imports cargo and 21,250 export cargo carried in 3,147 Containers (1,897 TEUs Imports &1,250 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of four ships, Ionic Kibou, Al-Diab-II, Hansa Africa and Jin Shun He & three more ships, CMA CGM Phoenix, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan and PHC Glory scheduled to load/offload Soya Bean Seed, LNG, Container and Rice are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, QICT and MW-2 respectively on Wednesday September 3rd, while another containers ship ‘MSC York-VII’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday September 4th, 2025.

