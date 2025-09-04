BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Markets Print 2025-09-04

Iron ore extends gain

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures climbed for a second straight session on Wednesday, as Goldman Sachs raised its average price forecast for the fourth quarter of this year to USD95 a metric ton from USD90 a ton previously.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 0.78 percent to 777.5 yuan (USD108.70) a ton by 0151 GMT. The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.63percent at USD103.1 a ton, as of 0141 GMT.

Goldman Sachs maintained its 2026-end price forecast of USD80 a ton. While prices have rebounded, ore demand has not showed signs of any improvement, analysts at broker First Futures said, cautioning about potential downside risks in the short term.

Iron ore demand has been suppressed this week as steelmakers in top Chinese production hub Tangshan were required to curb production to ensure better air quality for a military parade in Beijing to commemorate the end of World War Two.

Consumption of the key steelmaking ingredient is expected to pick up after the removal of production restrictions from September 4, said analysts. Coking coal and coke, other steelmaking ingredients, shed 0.4 percent and 0.09 percent, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar dipped 0.26 percent, hot-rolled coil lost 0.15 percent, stainless steel fell 0.73 percent, while wire rod added 0.18 percent.

