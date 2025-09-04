BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
Markets Print 2025-09-04

Spot rates loses Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market on remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,800 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Approximately, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 4800 bales of Tando Adam, 1400 bales of Mehrab Pur, 1000 bales of Sui Gas were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 800 bales of Rasolabad, 400 bales of Peer Wassan, 400 bales of Jam Sahib were sold in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri Kabber were sold in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 1800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,750 per maund, 2200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,650 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 800 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 800 bales of Jhole were sold in between Rs 15,650 to Rs 15,750 per maund, 600 bales of Kotri, 400 bales of Sarkand, 400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund, 1000 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between RS 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 16,0000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Tounsa Sharif, 200 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala and 200 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

