ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bail to Shahrez Khan, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case, Aaj News reported.

Judge Manzar Ali Gul approved Khan’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000. He had been on judicial remand for the past four days following his arrest in connection with the May 9 riots.

Shahrez, who is also the son of Aleema Khan, was among several PTI leaders and workers booked after violent protests broke out last year, culminating in attacks on government and military installations, including the Jinnah House in Lahore.

The court’s order comes as multiple cases related to the May 9 violence continue to be heard in various cities.

Shahrez was arrested on August 21 for his alleged involvement in the May 9 cases.

A day after, the police also held Shahrez’s brother, Shershah Khan, who remains incarcerated.