Sep 03, 2025
HUBC (The Hub Power Company Limited)

HUBCO Green expands EV charging network in Pakistan’s major cities

BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2025 03:50pm

HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a subsidiary of Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), has operationalised eight Direct Current (DC) fast-charging stations in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with further installations underway as part of its nationwide expansion drive in collaboration with Pakistan State Oil (PSO), PARCO Gunvor, and Attock Petroleum Limited (APL).

HUBCO, Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), disclosed the development in its director’s report on Wednesday.

“HGL has operationalised eight DC fast chargers cumulatively in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, and further installations are underway at various locations,” read the report.

Earlier in April, APL signed a collaboration agreement with HUBCO Green to develop and market electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at selected APL locations across Pakistan.

HUBCO Green inaugurated its first EV charging station at Ocean Mall, Karachi, on January 21, 2025, with plans to establish advanced and reliable EV charging infrastructure across the country, including motorways, highways, major cities and destination charging avenues, including upscale malls and commercial areas.

It later announced a collaboration agreement with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) in February 2025 for the installation of EV charging infrastructure at PSO locations across the country.

Beyond charging infrastructure, HUBCO is also making inroads into the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market through its subsidiary Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited (MMCPL), which serves as the official partner of BYD in Pakistan.

Earlier in February, MMCPL launched Pakistan’s first plug-in hybrid pickup, BYD - Shark 6, “which has received tremendous response in the market”.

“As the global automotive sector is poised for a significant evolution towards electric mobility, HPHL, via MMCPL, remains vigilant for promising opportunities to expand its portfolio of new energy products and services. The company is committed to acting on sound business prospects as they develop to enable the widespread adoption of sustainable transport,” read the report.

HUBCO directly and indirectly operates and owns various power plants with a combined installed power generation capacity of 2,289 MW.

