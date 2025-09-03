Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Wednesday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen after Houthi rebels vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli strike last week.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted,” an Israeli military statement said.

According to the Israeli military, it was the first time a missile launch from Yemen had triggered sirens in Israel since Houthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli strikes on the rebel-held capital Sanaa last week.

Yemen rebels claim missile Israel said it intercepted

In a speech broadcast Sunday on the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV, their leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi vowed to continue “targeting Israel with missiles and drones” and to escalate those attacks.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks on Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports as well as the capital.