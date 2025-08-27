Yemen rebels claim missile Israel said it intercepted

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Wednesday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, which was later claimed by the Houthi rebels.

Israel’s air force intercepted the missile after air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the country, the military said on Telegram.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree later said the rebels had targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv “using a hypersonic ballistic missile”.

The Yemeni rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in support of the Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.

Israel has carried out multiple retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

On Sunday, Israeli strikes in Sanaa killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 90, according to the Houthis’ health ministry.

Israel said its forces had hit a military compound near the presidential palace in Sanaa, two power stations and a fuel depot, describing the raid as a response to Houthi attacks.