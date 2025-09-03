BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.3%)
DCL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
DGKC 208.90 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.49%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
HUBC 173.61 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (6.36%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.94%)
NBP 154.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.95%)
PAEL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.81%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 181.51 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.65%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.72%)
SSGC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.86%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,560 Increased By 172.8 (1.12%)
BR30 45,717 Increased By 1015.6 (2.27%)
KSE100 152,641 Increased By 1665.9 (1.1%)
KSE30 46,518 Increased By 549.2 (1.19%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2025 12:49pm

Cotton arrival in Pakistan registered an improvement of 9% as of August 31, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Wednesday.

As per the report, total cotton arrival in Pakistan clocked in at 1.336 million bales compared to 1.226 million bales recorded on August 31, 2024, an increase of 0.11 million bales.

Despite the improvement, experts warn of looming risks as floods have inundated large swathes of fertile lands, particularly in Punjab, damaging key crops such as rice, sugarcane, maize, vegetables, and cotton.

Cotton losses in particular threaten the textile industry, which makes up more than half of Pakistan’s exports, especially at a time when the country faces a 19% US tariff in its biggest market.

Ghasharib Shoukat, co-founder of commodities platform Zarai Mandi warned wheat, vegetable, and cotton shortages would ripple through supply chains, hurting exports and household budgets.

Province-wise breakup

As per the latest PCGA data, cotton arrival saw improvement from both Punjab and Sindh.

As of August 31, cotton arrival in Punjab clocked in at 0.466 million bales as compared to 0.453 million bales clocked in during the same period last year, an increase of 3%.

Similarly, cotton arrival in Sindh also improved by 13% at 0.870 million bales compared to 0.773 million bales registered in SPLY.

cotton crop Floods in Pakistan floods in Punjab cotton arrivals

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29% YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Read more stories