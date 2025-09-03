Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Cotton arrival in Pakistan registered an improvement of 9% as of August 31, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Wednesday.

As per the report, total cotton arrival in Pakistan clocked in at 1.336 million bales compared to 1.226 million bales recorded on August 31, 2024, an increase of 0.11 million bales.

Despite the improvement, experts warn of looming risks as floods have inundated large swathes of fertile lands, particularly in Punjab, damaging key crops such as rice, sugarcane, maize, vegetables, and cotton.

Cotton losses in particular threaten the textile industry, which makes up more than half of Pakistan’s exports, especially at a time when the country faces a 19% US tariff in its biggest market.

Ghasharib Shoukat, co-founder of commodities platform Zarai Mandi warned wheat, vegetable, and cotton shortages would ripple through supply chains, hurting exports and household budgets.

Province-wise breakup

As per the latest PCGA data, cotton arrival saw improvement from both Punjab and Sindh.

As of August 31, cotton arrival in Punjab clocked in at 0.466 million bales as compared to 0.453 million bales clocked in during the same period last year, an increase of 3%.

Similarly, cotton arrival in Sindh also improved by 13% at 0.870 million bales compared to 0.773 million bales registered in SPLY.