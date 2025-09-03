BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.93%)
DCL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
DGKC 208.35 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
GCIL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
HUBC 170.48 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (4.44%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.19%)
NBP 154.55 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.82%)
PAEL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PPL 182.56 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.24%)
PREMA 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
SNGP 119.01 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.16%)
SSGC 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.99%)
TREET 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
TRG 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,549 Increased By 162.1 (1.05%)
BR30 45,623 Increased By 922.3 (2.06%)
KSE100 152,216 Increased By 1240.7 (0.82%)
KSE30 46,365 Increased By 395.9 (0.86%)
Financials lead Japanese shares lower as expectations of early rate hike fade

  • The Nikkei slipped 0.2% to 42,220.77
Published 03 Sep, 2025

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, led by declines in financial stocks after comments from a top Bank of Japan official lowered expectations for an early interest rate hike.

The Nikkei slipped 0.2% to 42,220.77 by 0216 GMT, while the broader Topix was down 0.4% at 3,069.25.

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Tuesday that the central bank should keep raising interest rates but warned that global economic uncertainty remained high, suggesting it was in no rush to push up still-low borrowing costs.

“Market expectations for a BOJ interest rate hike toned down after the remarks from Himino, who was still careful about the impact of (US President Donald Trump’s) tariffs,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Obviously, the momentum of buying by foreign investors, who have supported the rally in domestic stocks, has faded.”

Optimism about the domestic corporate outlook and easing concerns about the impact of Trump’s tariffs sent both the Nikkei and Topix to record highs last month.

A trade deal reached in July between the US and Japan opened the scope for the BOJ to raise rates again this year.

On Wednesday, the bank index fell 2.19% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) 33 industry sub-indexes. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.91%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group both dropped 2.2%.

The brokerage sector fell 1.35%.

Investors globally awaited the monthly US payrolls report, due on Friday, to see if weak US job growth continued for a fourth month in August.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime section, 61% rose, 34% fell and 3% traded flat.

