Japan tech shares drag Nikkei to 3-week low

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slumped to a three-week low on Monday as chip-sector stocks tumbled, taking cues from a technology-led sell-off on Wall Street on Friday.

The Nikkei fell 1.24 percent to 42,188.79 as of the close of trading, and earlier dropped more than 2 percent to the lowest since August 8.

The bulk of the Nikkei’s 530-index point slide was accounted for by drops in two heavyweight stocks: chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest plunged 7.9 percent, or 244 points, while artificial intelligence-focused start-up investor SoftBank Group dropped 4.8 percent, or 155 points.

The broader Topix, by contrast, declined a more muted 0.39 percent.

“This seems to me like an exaggerated reaction to Friday’s New York market, which was basically a rebalancing of portfolios at month-end by selling all the stocks that outperformed in August”, primarily the big tech names, said Yunosuke Ikeda, head of macro research at Nomura.