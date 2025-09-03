BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
Shehbaz, Putin vow to explore new avenues of cooperation

NNI Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed gratitude to President Putin for inviting him to visit Russia. He said he would be “very happy” to make the visit, highlighting Islamabad’s desire to take relations with Moscow to new heights.

“Because of your personal interest, we are going in the right direction,” the PM told the Russian leader, noting that Pakistan and Russia are determined to take bilateral relations to new heights.

Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance ties in trade, energy, defence sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted that trade between Pakistan and Russia had grown over the past year and stressed that both countries were working to expand cooperation in agriculture, energy, transport, and other sectors. He emphasised that Pakistan and Russia were committed to building a future-oriented partnership.

The PM also noted that Russia could play an important role in the development of the region, while expressing Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation in trade and other key areas. He also said Pakistan had made serious and sincere efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

The PM noted that Pakistan’s purchase of oil from Russia had significantly increased trade volume, while several protocols had been signed to pave the way for cooperation in key sectors.

“We have made very serious and sincere efforts to develop our bilateral relations. Our oil imports from Russia have boosted trade, and the protocols we have signed will enhance collaboration in areas such as agriculture, steel, energy, and transport. Together, these steps reflect our firm commitment to building a strong partnership without any doubt,” Shehbaz said.

Enhancing bilateral ties

Shehbaz said Pakistan seeks to establish relations that are complementary and contribute to making the region more developed, prosperous, and stable.

President Putin, on his part, expressed solidarity with Pakistan over the devastation caused by recent floods, acknowledging that the country is facing a natural disaster. He reiterated Russia’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan, which he described as “excellent.”

Shehbaz was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Information Minister Atta Tarar.

