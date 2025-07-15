Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance ties in trade, energy, defence sectors

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to further enhance cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture and defence sectors.

This understanding came at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, China.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, DPM’s Office said.

On this occasion, the foreign minister reiterated the invitation for FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan.

FM Dar met Chinese President Xi Jinping as well at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and conveyed him the warm greetings of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

“As iron-clad brothers and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, we remain committed to deepening Pak-China enduring friendship and advancing shared regional goals,” Dar wrote in a post on X. The meeting between the foreign minister and Chinese president was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dar also represented Pakistan at the joint call of the Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States on President Xi. The Chinese president, welcoming the heads of delegations, underlined the salience of regional cooperation under the ambit of SCO, an organisation covering the Eurasian land mass and a large expanse of the world’s population, Radio Pakistan reported.

Senator Dar arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday to attend a three-day meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Tianjin, China. He is attending the event at the invitation of Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.