Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Zahid Baig Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has reported that local cement dispatches during August 2025 stood at 3.097 million tons compared to 2.807 million tons in August 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 10.33 percent. Exports also rose 22.13 percent, from 613,857 tons in August 2024 to 749,723 tons in August 2025.

However, the growth pace moderated compared to July 2025, when the industry had witnessed 18.61 percent domestic growth and an 84 percent surge in exports over the same month last year. Overall cement dispatches during August 2025 were 3.846 million tons, up 12.45 percent from 3.421 million tons in August 2024.

In regional terms, North-based mills dispatched 2.795 million tons in August 2025, showing an increase of 8.10 percent against 2.585 million tons in August 2024. South-based mills posted a sharper rise of 25.93 percent, dispatching 1.05 million tons compared to 0.835 million tons last year.

July cement despatches rise 30.13pc YoY

Domestic dispatches from North-based mills grew 8.64 percent to 2.586 million tons, while South-based mills recorded a 19.81 percent increase at 510,758 tons. On the export side, North-based mills posted a marginal gain of 1.84 percent (204,901 tons to 208,669 tons), while South-based mills registered strong growth of 32.30 percent, rising from 408,956 tons to 541,054 tons.

During the first two months of FY2025-26, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) stood at 7.847 million tons, up 20.88 percent from 6.492 million tons in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Domestic dispatches during this period rose 14.25 percent to 6.090 million tons, while exports climbed 51.29 percent to 1.757 million tons.

North-based mills dispatched 5.004 million tons domestically during July–August 2025, an increase of 10.36 percent over 4.535 million tons last year. Their exports rose 44.99 percent to 440,654 tons, bringing total dispatches to 5.445 million tons, up 12.53 percent year-on-year.

