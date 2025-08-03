July cement despatches rise 30.13pc YoY

LAHORE: Cement despatches increased by 30.13 percent in Jul-2025 as the total despatches during Jul-2025 were registered at 3.997 million tons against 3.071 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches by the industry during the month of Jul-2025 were 2.988 million tons compared to 2.524 million tons in Jul-2024, showing an increase of 18.40 percent. Exports despatches also increased by massive 84.21 percent as the volumes jumped from 0.547 million tons in Jul-2024 to 1.008 million tons in Jul-2025.

In Jul-2025, North based cement mills despatched 2.650 million tons cement showing an increase of 17.61 percent against 2.253 million tons despatches in Jul-2024. South based mills despatched 1.35 million tons cement during Jul-2025 that was 64.64 percent higher compared to the despatches of 0.818 million tons during Jul-2024.

North based cement mills despatched 2.419 million tons cement in domestic markets in Jul-2025 showing an increase of 12.26 percent against 2.154 million tons despatches in Jul-2024. South based mills despatched 569,954 tons cement in local markets during Jul-2025 that was also 54.23 percent more compared to the despatches of 369,557 tons during Jul-2024.

Exports from North based mills increased by massive 133.96 percent as the quantities increased from 99,020 tons in Jul-2024 to 231,665 tons in Jul-2025. Exports from South also increased by 73.22 percent to 776,459 tons in Jul-2025 from 448,242 tons during the same month last year.

A APCMA spokesman mentioned that the new fiscal year has started with a positive note in spite of disturbing weather conditions in most parts of the country. He expressed hopes that the industry shall witness good momentum in the coming months, with improved macroeconomic indicators.

