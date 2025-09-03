Senate by-poll: ECP bars president, governors from taking part

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the President of Pakistan and the provincial governors from taking part in the by-election on a Senate seat scheduled on 9th September 2025.

“The president and governors of the provinces shall not take part in an election campaign relating to an election to the Senate in any manner whatsoever and shall not use their respective offices as well as houses in connection therewith,” reads the Code of Conduct for the Senate by-election issued by the ECP on Tuesday.

The Senate’s one general seat from Punjab fell vacant in July due to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhary by the ECP.

Chaudhary is among 15 PTI legislators who have been disqualified by the ECP following their convictions by the anti-terrorism courts (ATC) in the May 9 riot cases.

Meanwhile, the ECP Code of Conduct provides that any person in the service of Pakistan shall not promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner or render support to any candidate in any form.

It also bars the contesting candidates, election agents, and their supporters from soliciting the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner.

Section 233 of the Elections Act 2017 empowers the ECP to issue the Code of Conduct for elections.

“The Commission shall, in consultation with political parties, frame a Code of Conduct for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents — the Commission shall also frame a Code of Conduct for security personnel, media and election observers – a political party, a candidate, an election agent, a polling agent, security personnel, media and an observer shall follow the Code of Conduct during an election,” this Section states.

