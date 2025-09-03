BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-03

Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 concludes

Press Release Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 07:43am

DAKAR, (Senegal): The Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025, a flagship initiative by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), concluded successfully at the King Fahd Palace in Dakar, Senegal, on September 1-2, 2025.

This event marked the final stop of a strategic West African trade tour, encompassing Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal, aimed at promoting Pakistan’s premium rice varieties and expanding its footprint in the West African market, where Pakistan recorded over USD500 million in rice exports in the past year.

Organized by TDAP and inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Senegal, Saima Sayed, the road show, themed “Pakistan Rice: Powering West Africa’s Food Security,” facilitated impactful business-to-business (B2B) meetings and conferences.

Twenty-eight leading Pakistani rice exporters engaged with key Senegalese stakeholders, including the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, ASEPEX, CICES, ISRA, and CCIAD, to foster long-term supply agreements, reduce intermediary costs, and promote technology transfer in rice storage, milling, and quality management. The event highlighted Pakistan’s significant USD146 million rice exports to Senegal in 2024.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Dakar, in collaboration with TDAP, orchestrated the two-day event, which commenced on September 1, 2025, with an opening ceremony attended by distinguished representatives from Senegalese institutions, business chambers, regulatory authorities, and members of the rice import and distribution community.

The ceremony was followed by intensive B2B sessions, enabling direct engagement between Pakistani rice exporters and Senegal’s key rice importing companies and trade stakeholders.

The opening ceremony featured welcome remarks by Ambassador Saima Sayed. From Senegal, Abdoulaye Sow, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Dakar, and Justin Correa, Director General of Centre International du Commerce Extérieur du Sénégal (CICES), expressed strong support for enhanced collaboration with Pakistan in agriculture and trade facilitation.

Dr. Kemo Badji, Director de la Protection des Végétaux (DPV) from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, provided an overview of existing procedures and regulations for importing food items.

From Pakistan, Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General (AFD), TDAP, and Haseeb Ali Khan, Vice President of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s high-quality rice and agro-based products for West African markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDAP REAP Rice exports Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 concludes

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories