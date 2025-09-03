EPCL launches ‘thinkPVC Lahore’

LAHORE: Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) is proud to announce the launch of thinkPVC Lahore — a dedicated platform designed to showcase and promote premium downstream PVC products with the goal of transforming Pakistan’s construction landscape through innovation, sustainability, and accessibility.

Following the success of EPCL’s flagship outlet in Karachi, this expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to make high-quality, PVC-based home and infrastructure solutions more widely available across the country. thinkPVC Lahore offers a comprehensive range of advanced products including SPC flooring, WPC doors, uPVC doors, and window systems, PVC roofing, foam boards, vanities, fixtures, and essential infrastructure materials such as pipes, fittings, and cables. These solutions are engineered to meet the evolving needs of Pakistan’s construction sector and deliver termite-proof, waterproof, low-maintenance, and highly durable alternatives that combine aesthetic appeal with enhanced energy efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Qayoom Shaikh (Chief Executive Officer, EPCL) said, “With thinkPVC Lahore, we are empowering the construction industry by raising awareness of sustainable, locally-produced PVC solutions. This initiative reflects our vision to reshape how Pakistan builds —through durability, design, and innovation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025