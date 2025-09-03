BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-03

EPCL launches ‘thinkPVC Lahore’

Press Release Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 07:52am

LAHORE: Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) is proud to announce the launch of thinkPVC Lahore — a dedicated platform designed to showcase and promote premium downstream PVC products with the goal of transforming Pakistan’s construction landscape through innovation, sustainability, and accessibility.

Following the success of EPCL’s flagship outlet in Karachi, this expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to make high-quality, PVC-based home and infrastructure solutions more widely available across the country. thinkPVC Lahore offers a comprehensive range of advanced products including SPC flooring, WPC doors, uPVC doors, and window systems, PVC roofing, foam boards, vanities, fixtures, and essential infrastructure materials such as pipes, fittings, and cables. These solutions are engineered to meet the evolving needs of Pakistan’s construction sector and deliver termite-proof, waterproof, low-maintenance, and highly durable alternatives that combine aesthetic appeal with enhanced energy efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Qayoom Shaikh (Chief Executive Officer, EPCL) said, “With thinkPVC Lahore, we are empowering the construction industry by raising awareness of sustainable, locally-produced PVC solutions. This initiative reflects our vision to reshape how Pakistan builds —through durability, design, and innovation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EPCL Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited thinkPVC Lahore PVC products

Comments

200 characters

EPCL launches ‘thinkPVC Lahore’

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories