Agri dept sets up 344 relief centres across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) has set up 344 relief centres across Punjab where 188 officers, 207 internees and 750 field assistants and other staff are actively engaged in relief efforts.

So far, 800 maunds of wheat straw, 560 silage bales, and fodder for 13,100 animals have been supplied to the livestock of flood-hit families. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo disclosed this while addressing a meeting convened to review rescue and relief operations for flood victims at Agriculture House on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Secretary Agriculture emphasized that the coordinated efforts of the agriculture department have significantly strengthened relief operations in the affected areas. He said practical measures are being carried out by the agriculture department to support flood-affected communities across the province.

He noted that the agriculture department is playing an active role in the relief operations in close coordination with the district administrations and the livestock department. Special arrangements have been made for providing green fodder, including wheat straw, animal feed, and silage, for livestock belonging to flood-affected families.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Admin) Ejaz Munir, Director Generals Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahlon, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Dr Abdul Qayyum, and other senior officers. Divisional and deputy directors’ agriculture extension from across Punjab also participated via video link.

