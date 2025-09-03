PU ASA holds emergency executive council meeting

LAHORE: The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of the Punjab held an emergency executive council meeting on Tuesday to address mounting concerns over the provincial government’s attempts to undermine university autonomy and academic independence.

The meeting, chaired by Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and moderated by Dr Muhammad Islam, resulted in a firm resolution to defend Punjab University’s institutional autonomy. The ASA strongly condemned the Punjab government’s proposed amendments to university acts that would allow the Minister of Higher Education to chair syndicate meetings, even at historically autonomous institutions like Punjab University, where the sitting Chief Justice of Lahore High Court currently serves as a syndicate member.

The association expressed particular alarm over the government’s move to introduce three Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to university syndicates through a private bill. ASA leadership characterized this as blatant political interference in academic governance and vowed to resist such measures.

“We categorically resolve to resist all efforts aimed at curtailing the academic independence of universities and reaffirm our commitment to protect institutional autonomy at any cost,” the ASA declared in its official statement.

To mobilize public support, the association has established a dedicated subcommittee to launch a social media campaign. The ASA has called upon faculty members, alumni, and supporters of higher education to join their efforts in raising awareness about threats to university autonomy.

The association criticized the inadequate budget allocation from the Punjab government to Punjab University for the fiscal year 2025-26, despite the institution’s status as the province’s largest and oldest university. The ASA argued that the funding shortfall undermines the university’s capacity to maintain academic excellence and serve its large student population.

Additionally, the association expressed grave concern over the federal government’s decision to abolish the 25% tax rebate previously available to faculty members. The ASA termed this move a “deliberate attempt to undermine higher education in the country” warning that such policies would further discourage talented academics from pursuing careers in Pakistani universities.

Beyond academic concerns, the ASA expressed solidarity with flood victims across Pakistan and appealed to the broader community to provide maximum support to those affected by the ongoing natural disaster. The association pledged full cooperation with the university’s relief committee, noting that ASA President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi serves as a member of the committee coordinating aid and assistance for affected families.

