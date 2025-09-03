BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russia engaged in a new troop buildup

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 01:23am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference on the first day of the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), on plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, July 10, 2025. REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference on the first day of the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), on plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, July 10, 2025. REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia was engaged in a new troop buildup along certain sectors of the frontline and was still launching strikes on Ukrainian targets.

“Now we see another buildup of Russian forces in certain sectors of the front. He refuses to be forced into peace,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskiy provided no further details, but said “Russia continues to launch strikes. Of course, we will respond to this.”

He said Russian forces had targeted Ukraine with 150 drones overnight, more than 50 in the morning and “dozens” more in the evening.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Europe must clearly define security guarantees

New drone attacks, he said, amounted to “an accompaniment to Russian statements from China,” a reference to Putin’s visit to Beijing, where President Xi Jinping is hosting the Russian leader and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“Yesterday, the Russians literally denied what (U.S. President Donald) Trump said about the leaders’ meeting needed to end the war. In China, Putin is continuing to spin tales as if he not guilty for the war,” said Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy has long backed Trump’s call for a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents as a step towards ending the war, launched by Russia’s invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. Russia has said no suitable agenda has been set for such a meeting.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Kim Jong Un Xi Jinping Volodymyr Zelenskiy RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russia engaged in a new troop buildup

PM Shehbaz, President Putin express desire to bolster Pak-Russia bilateral cooperation

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 30% YoY to $2.9bn in August 2025

Azma Bokhari backs KP CM Gandapur’s call for Kalabagh Dam’s construction

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: govt announces public holiday on Sept 6

6 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Bannu attack: ISPR

EU commits $1.1mn in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

PM addresses SCO summit: Pakistan wants stable ties with all neighbours

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index settles near 151,000

Pakistani rupee sees 18th successive gain against US dollar

CCP recovers Rs495m in ICH case from PTCL, Link Dot Net

Read more stories